Construction worker found dead inside Hell’s Kitchen luxury apartment

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan –– Police are investigating a construction worker’s death after he was found dead inside an elevator at a luxury apartment in Manhattan Sunday morning.

The FDNY and the NYPD responded to 555 Tenth Ave. for a person needing medical assistance around 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 53-year-old man between the elevator and the elevator shaft on the fifth floor of the building. The victim who has not been identified was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The building known as 555 Ten is a 56-floor luxury apartment in midtown.