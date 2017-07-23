88-year-old Brooklyn woman with dementia missing for nearly 1 week

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn— An 88-year-old Brooklyn woman with dementia has been missing for nearly a week, police said Sunday.

Mary Joyce-Bonsignore was last seen at 8792 19th Avenue in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. on July 17.

Joyce-Bonsignore may be in need of medical attention.

She’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a straw hat, blue pants, a red and white shirt, brown slippers and a silver identification bracelet.

If you’ve seen her, please contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).