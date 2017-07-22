Man who went on sex assault spree in Brooklyn, threatened woman’s life, seen in new video: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — New video was released Saturday showing a man being sought by police for a string of sexual assaults in Crown Heights, including one in which he claimed to have a knife and threatened the victim’s life.

The man attacked four women in a four-hour period last week, according to police.

In the first incident, he followed a woman, 22, to her apartment near Pacific Street and Nostrand Avenue around 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, police said.

He put his hand over the victim’s mouth, pressed her against the hallway wall, touched her genitals and demanded sex, according to police. The woman screamed and fought back, prompting the man to flee.

More than an hour later, around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said the same man followed a woman, 29, to her apartment near St. Marks and New York avenues and pushed her inside when she opened the door.

Again he placed his hand over the victim’s mouth, but also wrapped his other arm around her body, police said. The woman fought back, and the perpetrator ran off.

In his third attack of the night, the assailant allegedly claimed to be armed.

Around 2 a.m., police said he followed a woman, 22, to her apartment near Albany Avenue and Sterling Place, and pushed her inside once she opened the door.

He placed his hand over her mouth, dragged her the to the floor, touched her genitals and told her he had a knife and would kill he if she was not quiet, police said.

The woman fought back, hitting him in the groin, and he fled.

In the last reported attack of the night, police said he returned to a building near the first assault, at Pacific Street and Nostrand Avenue.

A woman, 32, was followed into an elevator, police said. Once it stopped and she stepped off, police said he put his hand over her mouth and attempted to pull her down to the floor, but she screamed, punched and kicked, prompting him to again run off.

The attacker is described as man in his 20s, standing 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, light blue jeans, a black baseball cap and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).