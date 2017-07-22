Man fatally struck by MTA bus while retrieving skateboard identified

QUEENS — A 25-year-old man has died after he was struck by an MTA bus when he ran into the street in Queens to retrieve his skateboard, police say.

It happened around 6:27 p.m. at Union Turnpike and Queens Boulevard.

Kevin Zeng, 25, of Bell Boulevard, Queens, was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Zeng was walking on the sidewalk along Union Turnpike when he dropped his skateboard and proceeded to chase it as it rolled into the street.

Zeng ran into the path of the MTA bus and was struck, police say. The driver of the bus tried to steer out of the way, but was unable to. He remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.