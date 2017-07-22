Driver, 90, killed when NY-bound passenger train hits car at NJ crossing

HAZLET, N.J. — Authorities say the driver of a car struck by a passenger train at a railroad crossing in New Jersey has died.

New Jersey Transit said Saturday that service on its Jersey Coast Line was suspended between Hazlet and Long Branch after the train struck a car driven by 90-year-old Albert Fuchs at the Bethany Road crossing in Hazlet.

The train was heading from Long Branch to New York with nearly 150 passengers on board.

NJ Transit says that none of the passengers or crew reported any injuries.

The transit agency says that the safety gates at the railroad crossing was working properly.