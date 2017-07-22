Bicyclist fatally struck by garbage truck in Greenpoint

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a garbage truck overnight in Brooklyn, police say,

It happened just after midnight Saturday in the area of Franklin Street and Noble Street.

Officers responded to find a 27-year-old man lying in the roadway with severe trauma to his body. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending proper family notification.

Police say the bicyclist was riding along Franklin Street when he was struck by a white garbage truck. The truck did not stay at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.