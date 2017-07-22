TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

4th arrest made after men with ‘pack-like mentality’ sexually assault woman leaving Queens church

Posted 9:45 PM, July 22, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:58PM, July 22, 2017

JAMAICA, Queens — A fourth man has been arrested and charged in the robbery and sex attack of a woman heading home from her New York City church, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Isaiah Shorter is accused of attacking a woman, along with three others, on July 11, 2017. (NYPD)

Brown announced the arrest Saturday. He said, in a news release, that the men’s crimes were “despicable and are deserving of significant punishment.

All four are accused of attacking a 50-year-old woman on July 11 at gunpoint.

“It is alleged that with a pack-like mentality they set upon a defenseless woman coming from church and subjected her to heinous acts of sexual abuse,” Brown said.

Isaiah Shorter, 20, of Jamaica, Queens, is the most recent man to be arrested, the DA said. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Justin Williams, 17, Julisses Ginel, 19, and Brandon Walker, 20, were previously arrested. Bail was also set at half million dollars for them.

Authorities say the woman was only a half block from the Celestial Church of Christ in the Jamaica section of

Queens when she was robbed and forced to perform sex acts at about 10:30 p.m.

Related stories