3 injured when crash sends vehicle onto sidewalk on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Three people were injured when a taxi cab crashed into another vehicle sending it onto the sidewalk on the Upper East Side Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Park Avenue and East 85th Street.

Police say a yellow cab tried to make a U-turn on Park Avenue when it collided with a Toyota. The car, driven by a woman with her 10-year-old in the backseat, jumped the curb and crash into scaffolding in front of a church.

A construction worker on the sidewalk suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by EMS.

The mother and child were also checked out as a precaution.