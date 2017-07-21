Third day of brutally hot, humid weather to mark 3rd heat wave of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A third day of 90+ degree highs is forecast to scorch the tri-state area Friday, marking the third official heat wave of the year.

NYC is expected to hit 92 degrees Friday, but feel much hotter due to the high level of humidity.

The brutal combo has prompted another heat advisory to be issued across the five boroughs; Nassau, Suffolk and southern Westchester counties; and in New Jersey, portions of Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union and Rockland counties until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Feels-like temperatures will soar into triple digits for several areas, including up to 103 in Cresskill, New Jersey and 100 in Inwood, New York.

A heat advisory is in effect until 6 PM tonight. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon into early this evening. pic.twitter.com/X21MGyvhiW — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 21, 2017

Friday marks an official heat wave; or three days in a row of temperatures above 90 degrees, according to the weather service; but it is also the end of the streak.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and humidity lingers as chances of a storm loom Sunday.

Temperatures should continue to dip next week.