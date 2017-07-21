State plans to request more funding from NYC for MTA projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who owns the subways?

Technically, according to the state laws and agreements that created the relationship between the city and the state, the New York City Transit Authority is leased to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The assets are owned by the city of New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have been trading comments recently about the agency and its projects.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota says the city needs to contribute to the capital plan and expenses.

"I don't want to get into politics, it's not about personalities. This is about who owns the asset and who needs to provide the funding. For someone to say, it's not my problem, they dont know the law, the history or the relationship," Lhota said.

"New Yorkers need serious leadership at a time like this. The City's unprecedented $2.5 billion investment in the state-run MTA capital plan is far in excess of any legal obligation," said Mayoral Spokesperson Austin Finan.

"Let's stop the diversions and obfuscation and start spending the resources the MTA has on the repairs and maintenance that will keep New Yorkers moving," Finan said.