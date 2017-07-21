TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

State plans to request more funding from NYC for MTA projects

Posted 12:00 AM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:11AM, July 21, 2017

Who owns the subways?

Technically, according to the state laws and agreements that created the relationship between the city and the state, the New York City Transit Authority is leased to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The assets are owned by the city of New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have been trading comments recently about the agency and its projects.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota says the city needs to contribute to the capital plan and expenses.

"I don't want to get into politics, it's not about personalities. This is about who owns the asset and who needs to provide the funding. For someone to say, it's not my problem, they dont know the law, the history or the relationship," Lhota said.

"New Yorkers need serious leadership at a time like this. The City's unprecedented $2.5 billion investment in the state-run MTA capital plan is far in excess of any legal obligation," said Mayoral Spokesperson Austin Finan.

"Let's stop the diversions and obfuscation and start spending the resources the MTA has on the repairs and maintenance that will keep New Yorkers moving," Finan said.

"The Governor is born and raised in New York City and is totally committed to addressing the subway crisis and is personally engaged in turning around the MTA," said Governor Cuomo's Spokesperson Dani Lever.
"He knows riders are frustrated and they have every right to be, which is why he has put in a record $8.3 billion for the MTA's Capital Plan even though the city has the sole legal obligation to fund subway capital improvements," Lever said.
Lhota is drafting a plan to overhaul and improve the MTA. He plans to release it in the next 30 days. The Governor's office The Lhota report will outline additional funding needs. He spoke to reporters Thursday after reporters questioned some of the language in the statutes.
"The city should join the state so we can deliver for New Yorkers," Lever said.

 