Several people rescued from disabled seaplane in East River

Posted 5:50 PM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25PM, July 21, 2017

 

NEW YORK — Several people are being rescued from a seaplane on the East River Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

At least 10 passengers were pulled from the aircraft near East 20th Street.

FAA officials say the plane the plane went into the East River when a pontoon broke, causing the plane to list to the left.

No injuries have been reported.

The plane is being towed to East 23rd Street Seaport.

