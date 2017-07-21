Several people rescued from disabled seaplane in East River

NEW YORK — Several people are being rescued from a seaplane on the East River Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

At least 10 passengers were pulled from the aircraft near East 20th Street.

FAA officials say the plane the plane went into the East River when a pontoon broke, causing the plane to list to the left.

No injuries have been reported.

The plane is being towed to East 23rd Street Seaport.

