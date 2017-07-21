Service restored following subway derailment in Brooklyn, but cause unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The Q train was on its way to Coney Island from the Sheepshead Bay station when the MTA says the second set of wheels on the second car came off the track.

MTA Acting Interim Director Ronnie Hakim said there did not appear to be any obvious or visual indication of what caused it.

No update was provided as of Friday night and riders are frustrated by the delays.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota is finalizing a plan to restructure the agency.

The Transport Workers Union has released a 10-point plan.

President John Samuelson is calling for more and more frequent inspections and repairs.