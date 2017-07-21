Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday, according to multiple reports.

Spicer resigned “over hiring of new communications aide,” sources tell the Associated Press.

CNN also reports Spicer’s resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned, a White House official and top GOP adviser told CNN.

Spicer told President Donald Trump he “vehemently disagreed” with the appointment of Scaramucci, the New York Times reports.

