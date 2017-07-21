New Jersey Lottery debuts Quick Draw game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quick Draw is the new game from the New Jersey Lottery that lets you hang out and play.

Drawings are served every 5 minutes.

Grab a Quick Draw play-slip and a pencil

Select how many numbers (spots) to play

Pick the same amount of numbers (spots) from the pool of 1-80, or mark Quick Pick

Choose how much you want to play per drawing, and select the number of consecutive drawings to play

20 numbers will be drawn electronically out of the pool of numbers, and players win by matching some, or all, of their numbers to the 20 numbers drawn

The minimum cost to play is $1.00 - you can win up to $100,000 for just $1.00

You can play up to $10.00 to win up to $1,000,000

Play with a table of friends, friendly strangers, or by yourself for a few minutes or all night

Visit njlottery.com/quickdraw to find out more information and which of your favorite local hang outs have Quick Draw