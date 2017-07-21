Man in custody in connection with sexual assaults at Queens park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens –– Police have a man in custody in connection with two sexual assaults in two straight days at a Queens park, cops said early Friday.

The NYPD says a 30-year-old man was apprehended on Thursday inside the same park where he hunted his victims, two days after the reported attacks began. Charges have not been announced as of Friday morning.

The knife-point attacks happened on 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 p.m. Wednesday at Kissena Corridor Park. Both women were forced to move to heavily wooded areas of the park and perform sex acts on their attacker.

One woman was raped and she was robbed of $50, police said.

Neighbors say they've been begging their community board for more lighting for those dark paths at the park, along with security cameras to deter crime. But the civic group says they've been repeatedly told the Parks Department doesn't have money to enhance security.

Chestnut Cornell, part of the Evergreen Community Safety Group, says he's heartbroken to hear of the attacks and is now driving his wife to her morning train commute to keep her safe.

"There's also more homeless sleeping here at night," Cornell said. "They're drinking and creating havoc at night. We need better lighting. People walk through here to go to work at the hospital. People jog late at night. They do their yoga. And we have a school just up the block."

The NYPD says it's working around the clock to find this knife-wielding rapist. They're hoping apartment buildings ringing the park will have captured the man's face as he fled. They're also working with the two victims who are recovering from their attacks to try to pull together a sketch of the man.

So far, police are describing him as a 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a tank top in both attacks either in red or black.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.