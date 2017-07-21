Jamaican Jerk Festival shows off some of the Caribbean’s best food

The 7th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival – New York, Sunday, July 23rd at Roy Wilkins Park, Queens. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY has the unique distinction of being “New York’s Biggest Caribbean Food Festival” delivering an enjoyable experience of the highest quality to patrons as well as a rewarding experience to sponsors.

Held annually, in Roy Wilkins Park, Queens, New York, the third Sunday in July, the Festival appeals to all ethnicities and key demographics, particularly the vibrant Caribbean communities in the Metro New York market.

The 7th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival- New York will attract over 20,000 patrons on July 23; a mix of, foodies, reggae and soca music lovers, dance aficionados, and cultural enthusiasts in the most anticipated event of the year.

Wenford Patrick Simpson, executive chef, BB Kings Blues Club & Grill showed off his jerk salmon recipe on the PIX11 Morning News.

Tamarind Jerk Salmon

(8 ounce) fillets salmon.

Wash with cold water and lemon

1/4 teaspoon of fresh garlic

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons of your favorite jerk marinade,

1 teaspoon of chopped scallions

1 tablespoon of thinly sliced yellow onion

3oz of red bell pepper,

3oz of green bell pepper,

1 oz of fresh thyme

1 teaspoon of tamarind paste

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning

4 oz of Seafood stock

Directions:

Wash the salmon with cold water and a little bit of lemon juice.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper and jerk seasoning.

Set aside to marinate for about 30 minutes.

In a separate skillet put oil, onion, red pepper, green pepper, and scallion and thyme with fresh garlic with one teaspoon jerk seasoning tamarind paste to saute for 2 minutes on low temperature.

In a separate skillet, sear your marinated salmon on both sides for about 3 minutes. When the Salmon is medium rare cooked, pour sauce over salmon and allow it to cook for about 5 minutes medium and remove from Heat.

Serve with your favorite veggie and starch and enjoy.