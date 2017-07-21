‘I appreciate everything’: Teen trying to make bail at Rikers to accept full-ride to college speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After PIX11 first told you about his case, it has now become a national cause.

Shooting suspect Pedro Hernandez,18, has been locked up on Rikers Island for a year, but has always insisted that he is innocent of accusations that he shot and injured another teen. Hernandez even turned down a generous plea deal from prosecutors.

He has not been heard from in public since his before his last court appearance, until now.

"I'm a strong person," Hernandez told PIX11 News by phone from a holding facility on Rikers Island Friday afternoon. "I have got a strong mind, and I don't let nobody else decide on a decision of what's right for me," he said.

In his last court appearance, on Wednesday of last week, a judge denied Hernandez the ability to put up a 10 percent bond on his quarter million dollars' bail, all based on evidence against him amassed by a Bronx detective.

That detective, David Terrell, has been captured on video shooting craps over the fate of another arrestee in Terrell's custody last year, and is currently suspended from street duty and has had his gun and badge suspended amid internal affairs investigations.

New York Daily News and columnist Shaun King took up Hernandez's case as a cause after seeing our reporting, and already thousands of people have donated $63,000 and counting toward Hernandez's bail.

"I appreciate everything," Hernandez told PIX11 News. "My mom always told me to believe and have faith, but I never believed that something like this would happen. I was just in shock."