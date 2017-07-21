Hit-and-run driver critically injures cyclist in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist in the Bronx Friday, leaving the victim critically injured, NYPD officials said.

The cyclist was struck near East 141st Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the borough around 6:33 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators are looking for a gray Volvo they said fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).