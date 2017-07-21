Escaped parolee captured in the Bronx day after fleeing Staten Island home: police

STAPLETON, Staten Island — An escaped parolee was captured in the Bronx Friday, one day after fleeing authorities on Staten Island while in handcuffs, according to police.

Hector Calo, 41, was on parole for a second-degree burglary conviction when he fled a home on St. Paul’s Avenue, near Taxter Place, police said.

The location borders the Stapleton and Tompkinsville sections of the borough. Police previously said the home was located on Van Duzer Street.

The parolee was “rear handcuffed” and in the custody of New York State Department Corrections and Community Supervision’s custody at the time of his escape Thursday around 6:45 a.m., according to police.

Calo was located in the Bronx “without incident” the following morning, around 1:15 a.m., police said.

Police did not say if Calo was still cuffed.

He now faces charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, escape from custody and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

40.630811 -74.080463