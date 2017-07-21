Driver of SUV that jumped curb on UES, injured multiple people charged with DWAI

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The driver of an SUV that jumped a curb on the Upper East Side Thursday, injuring a pedestrian and the occupants of the vehicle, has been arrested, police say.

Huey Bui, 40, of the Bronx, is charged with vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. He has no prior arrests.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday at East 64th Street and Madison Avenue.

Officials say the Chevy Suburban, driven by Bui, jumped the curb and slammed into a building.

A 41-year-old female pedestrian was struck and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Bui and his passenger, who has not been identified, were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.