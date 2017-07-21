Derailment in Brooklyn suspends, changes service on multiple lines

BROOKLYN — A derailment in Brooklyn is prompting several subway lines to be suspended or changed, the MTA said Friday.

The second set of wheels on the second car of a Q train came off the rails around 8:55 a.m., MTA Deputy Communications Director Kevin Ortiz said.

The derailment is impacting multiple lines:

Southbound Q trains are running on the N line from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Coney Island-Stillwell Av.

Both directions, B trains are running from 145 St to Kings Hwy and terminate.

Both directions, there is no B train service between Kings Hwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Av.

As an alternative for service in the Bronx and Manhattan, the MTA advises commuters take the C or D trains.

For service in Brooklyn, commuters can take the B16, B41 or B68 buses, which are making nearby station stops.

At least a dozen crew members are working on the derailed train, AIR11 footage shows.

A “reach train” is also working to remove customers from the train, Ortiz said.

The MTA called the situation a derailment in a 9:12 a.m. tweet. Minutes later, the MTA’s website changed its description of the situation from derailment to “rail condition,” then back to derailment.

Friday’s derailment is the latest in a series of ongoing transit issues commuters have become all too familiar with.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the “summer of hell” project — dubbed such by Gov. Andrew Cuomo — began at Penn Station. The months of repair work was projected to cause a nightmare commute for many, but so far has proven to be a routine inconvenience.

Issues elsewhere have continued, however.

A trash fire on a track in Harlem Monday caused extensive delays across several lines, and pictures tweeted by one commuter were shared hundreds of times and be picked up by numerous news outlets.

The images “sum up just how bad New York’s commuter nightmare has gotten,” Business Insider reported.

A day later, a Long Island Rain Road train partially derailed, again causing hours of slowdown for commuters.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.