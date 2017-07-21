Community bands together to fix vandalized Prodigy mural

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Urban Upbound in Queens is seeing community input on a mural they are planning in Long Island City.

The organization commissioned a mural of the late Queens rapper Prodigy earlier this month.

The mural was vandalized twice within the same weekend, once with white paint and again with red paint.

Bishop Mitchell Taylor of Urban Upbound told PIX11, “I was thinking escalation, I don’t want it to go from white [paint] to red [paint] to a brick in the window, and so we took it down.”

Urban Upbound hopes to have a new mural up on the space where the Prodigy mural once was by the end of the summer.