Woman suffering head trauma found dead in the Bronx

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx — A woman with head trauma was found dead in a Bronx building early Thursday, according to police.

Reports of an unconscious woman in a building on 136th Street, between Bruckner Boulevard and Willow Avenue, were made just after 4 a.m., police said.

Responding officers found a woman, 55, unconscious and unresponsive, police said. She appeared to have head trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The woman’s identity will be released once family is notified, police said.