Video shows man smash beer bottle on victim’s head outside Bronx deli

MIDDLETON- PELHAM BAY, the Bronx –– Police are looking for a man who smashed a beer bottle against another man’s face outside a Bronx deli, cops said.

The NYPD says the attacker struck the 36-year-old victim in the face with a beer bottle in front of Gourmet Deli on Burhre Avenue on May 23, around 1:40 a.m. after getting into an argument with him. Surveillance video shows the container shattering in bits following the attack.

The victim suffered minor cuts and bruising to his face, according to police. EMS responded and took him to Jacobi Medical Hospital where he was treated and released.

The culprit is described to be around 50 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with brown eyes, balding with long blonde hair in a pony-tail. He last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).