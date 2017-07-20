Video: Man fatally stabbed while eating bagel outside Brighton Beach deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A man was eating a bagel outside a deli in Brighton Beach early Thursday when he was suddenly stabbed to death.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the B & B Mini Mart on Neptune Avenue.

The 31-year-old man was sitting on a crate outside the deli when a knife-wielding assailant jammed the weapon into his chest. The stunned victim dropped his food and tried to run away, but the suspect chased him into the street and through the intersection.

The victim collapsed in front of a taxi and later died from his injuries.

The victim's father identified him as Rasheed Saboor. Saboor was known around the neighborhood for someone who was down on his luck, but alway willing to do an odd job.

"He's a good person," said Mustafa Merdas. "I take him food."

Investigators are trying to piece together why anyone would want to kill Saboor.

Witnesses say the man with the knife, known to them as "Eric," came to the deli agitated and picking fights. They fear he was on drugs and looking for trouble — and they believe Saboor was at the wrong place at the wrong time.