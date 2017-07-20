Two mothers comfort each other at Brooklyn spot where their daughters were murdered nine years apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two mothers share a heartbreaking connection: their daughters were murdered in the same place nine years apart.

Chynna Battle, 21, and Shaqwanda Staley, 29, were caught in the crossfire this July at a party in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Another woman, Nancy Williams, was shot to death in the same courtyard of 740 Gates Avenue nearly a decade ago.

Now, Chynna Battle's mother Mozelle Brown and Nancy Williams' mother Nancy Wren are finding comfort in each other in a time when both need it most. Wren was at the party when Brown's daughter was gunned down and it brought back painful memories.

"I prayed and I also couldn't believe my eyes," Wren said. "It was like a flashback of my own experience in my life with my child."

The two women sat in the courtyard together Wednesday. It was the first time Brown has visited the spot since her daughter was killed on July 12.

"I was a little apprehensive because I didn't know if all the feelings were going to come bubble up inside of me," Brown said.

She walked around the courtyard to find the exact spot where her daughter, who was also the mother of a 3-year-old girl, was killed.

"I sat here to see if I could feel my baby," the devastated mother said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting deaths of Battle and Staley, so the mothers are left looking for answers.

"My Chynna was special, very special," Brown said. "I miss her so much."