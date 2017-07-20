Two good samaritans rescue man from LI car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAUPPAUGE, NY — Two men rushed into action after a driver suffered a medical incident and veered off a busy Long Island road, crashing into a tree.

Volunteer Fireman Stephen Matteo and passing motorist Edmund Quinones pulled Paul Gross, 53, man from his car just moments before it was engulfed in flames Wednesday evening.

"He was feeling the heat from the dashboard getting on fire," Quinones said. "We had about 30 seconds to get him out."

Their first attempt at pulling out the unconscious man failed, Quinones said. But the men were able to save him on a second attempt.

Other Townline Road residents rushed outside with fire extinguishers as the car blazed on the side of the street. Firefighters arrived and knocked down the flames.

The driver was taken to Stonybrook Hospital. None of his injuries are life threatening.

"He was doing well. He has some injuries," Quinones said. "I felt really good after the fact that I was able to help him"