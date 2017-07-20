Tornado hits parts of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado struck parts of western New York.

No injuries have been reported as severe storms ripped through the area Thursday, uprooting trees and knocking down power lines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Hamburg to assess the damage. He says additional utility crews had been called in to help restore electrical service.

“Severe weather is the new normal and it is critical that we remain vigilant and make the proper preparations to protect ourselves and our homes when Mother Nature strikes,” Governor Cuomo said. “I am deploying 100 National Guard members and directing state agencies to assist local officials in cleanup efforts and I urge those who live in the area to stay safe and to take any necessary precautions.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised no unnecessary travel after strong thunderstorms moved through towns south of Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

National Grid reported about 400 customers without power in the Buffalo area and NYSEG reported more than 13,000 out.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning early Thursday afternoon. Details on the confirmed tornado have not yet been released.