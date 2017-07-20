Thursday forecast to be hottest day of the year in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The hottest day of 2017 may have arrived.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to soar up to 95 degrees in the city, marking the hottest day thus far.

The sweltering forecast has prompted a heat advisory, remaining in effect for the five boroughs, parts of Long Island, Westchester, and in New Jersey, portions of Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union and Rockland counties until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The mix of high temperatures and humidity will make much of the area feel as if it is above 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued when there is two or more consecutive days of feels-like temperatures of 95 to 99 degrees, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

While highs are not expected to near the all-time record of 101 degrees, set in 1980, it will be far above the average high of 84 degrees.

The tri-state also may be in the midst of a heat wave — marked by three consecutive days of highs above 90 degrees.

Brief showers could develop overnight as a cold front meanders near the city. If the cold front nudges just to the south, that could mean some relief from the scorching temperatures on Friday, lowering the humidity, but it will stay very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

If it doesn’t dip and stays to the north, temperatures could very well stay in the lower 90s, marking the third heat wave of the year.