Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

LOS ANGELES — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, the Los Angeles County coroner said Thursday. He was 41.

TMZ reports that Bennington died by suicide and was found Thursday morning in Palos Verdes Estates.

Bennington had a wife and six children. The singer was good friends with fellow musician Chris Cornell, singer and guitarist for Soundgarden, who killed himself by hanging in May, TMZ reports. Cornell would have been 53 Thursday.

Linkin Park was set to perform in Queens on July 28, and Camden, New Jersey on Aug. 1, according to the band’s website.

The band has not yet commented on Bennington’s death