Englewood Jr. Raiders Race to Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, NJ — Englewood Jr. Raiders Track & Field community based team has coached thousands of youths ranging in ages 7-16 since 1985. The team has advanced to the USATF Junior National Olympics consecutively for the past 10 years, however due to the lack of funding, these young athletes have not always had the opportunity to attend.

This year the team has 57 members who have qualified, and they need your financial support. They are about $10,000 away from their goal on a team gofundme page to send the kids to the USATF Outdoor Youth

Championships on July 24th in Kansas.

If you would like to help:

https://www.gofundme.com/3uio5nk