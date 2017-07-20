TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

Documentary portrait ‘Bronx Gothic’ follows artist Okwui Okpokwasili 

Posted 2:35 PM, July 20, 2017, by

From the New York Times to the Chicago Tribune —  critics and fans alike are raving about: “Bronx Gothic”

And the star is so talented that one of the biggest names in the industry took notice.

Jay-Z gave Okwui Okpokwasili top billing in one of his latest videos.

The film “Bronx Gothic” is directed by Andrew Rossi, is based on Okwui Okpokwasili’s much-praised performance piece of the same name.

http://filmforum.org/press/bronxgothic/index.html

BRONX GOTHIC
July 12 – 25
Film Forum
209 West Houston Street
Daily screenings at 12:30, 2:30, 4:40, 7:00 & 9:10.

 