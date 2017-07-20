3 injured when SUV jumps curb, slams into building on Upper East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Multiple people were injured when SUV jumped the curb and slammed into a building on the Upper East Side Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at East 64th Street and Madison Avenue.

Two people were critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Another person suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances of the incident are not known at this time.

The area is closed to traffic.

NOW - 64th and Madison... SUV jumps the curb... plows into the sidewalk... @PIX11News in minutes. pic.twitter.com/cYpSJYC3Ib — Mario Diaz (@MarioPIX11) July 20, 2017