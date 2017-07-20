Brooklyn family kicked off JetBlue flight speaks out

​

Watch our interview with the family on the PIX11 Morning News above, or refresh this page for the full interview.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Brooklyn family recently kicked off a JetBlue flight is squaring off with the airline, and giving their side of the story to PIX11 Thursday.

The family of five; including parents Tamir Raanan, Mandy Ifrah and their three children; were on a plane leaving the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida when they were removed from the New York-bound flight on June 21.

The reason, they say, is that their 1-year-old daughter began kicking the seat in front of her.

When asked to leave the flight, airline spokespeople say the family refused and they, along with everyone else on board, were forced to deplane.

“After a verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer, the aircraft door was reopened and our airports team politely asked the customers to step off to discuss the situation,” according to a statement provided from JetBlue spokespeople.

The airline went on to say the family was not removed because of the actions of a child, and they are investigating whether the family’s behavior warrants restrictions on JetBlue travel in the future.

The Brooklyn family is not backing down from their side of the story, however.