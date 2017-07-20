12-year-old Brooklyn boy fights for repairs to his grandmother`s apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy says visiting his grandmother and seeing the condition of her apartment breaks his heart.

There are problems from the floor all the way up to the ceiling, Nolan Vayzman said. His grandmother lives on Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach.

"I try to help her and nobody is listening," said Vayzman.

He wrote a letter to PIX11 asking for help. Vayzman said his grandmother has been living in the same apartment for 15 years.

There are massive cracks in the walls and ceilings of the apartment. The apartment needs new windows too.

PIX11 news reached out to management and within minutes a manager was at Vayzman's grandmother's door, promising to do repairs.

PIX11 news will stay on this story and make sure this grandmother's apartment is fixed up.

