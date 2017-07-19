Video shows woman thrown to the ground, mugged by men in Queens; thieves sought in robberies totaling more than $10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are looking for men wanted for several robberies targeting women in Queens, including a violent mugging caught on camera.

The NYPD says the thieves took more than $10,000 from three women in Flushing from May 25 to June 5.

Police say two men first approached a 54-year-old victim from behind, shoved her to the ground and took her purse on May 25, around 11:30 p.m. Both of them ran away westbound on 59th Avenue in a 2006 Dodge Caravan. Inside the purse were approximately $90 in cash, her cellphone and various credit cards.

Five days later, they struck again. Cops say one of the men approached a 53-year-old victim as she exited her car, pushed her to the ground and snatched her purse near 45th Drive and Oceania Street. They took off running toward 45th Drive inside the Dodge. Among the items inside the purse were $2,000 in cash, her cellphone and credit cards.

On June 5, police say they went after a 39-year-old woman and her purse in front of 131-58 Maple Ave. When she refused to let go of her purse, one of the men pushed her to the ground and took her purse with the help of a second man. Both of them fled eastbound on Maple Avenue inside the van. The NYPD says she had $7,000 in cash and 550 euros inside her purse.

Cops released surveillance video of one of the robberies. One of the men wore a gray-hooded sweater and the other wire a hooded-sweater with a number "88" on it.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.