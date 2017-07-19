× Video shows machete-wielding driver attack man on Upper West Side, forcing victim to defend himself with garbage can

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A pedestrian was forced to defend himself with a garbage can Wednesday morning after a driver got out of his car and threatened the victim with a machete, police said.

The victim was walking across the street around Broadway and West 94th Street around 6:50 a.m. when Roman Luis, 40, shouted at him to pay attention, police said. The driver got out of his car and pulled out a machete.

He smacked it against the sidewalk and the two men circled around the car.

Video shows the victim wielding a trash can to defend himself as the machete-wielding walks toward him.

A woman in a polka dot dress gets into the car at one point.

The video shows Luis lunging at the victim with the machete, but he drops it.

The pedestrian threw the garbage can at Luis, who has what looks like a blood stain on his shirt.

Luis ran into his car, but the other man pulls him out and the two fight – without the machete and garbage can.

The woman got back out of the car and shouted at the men until they separated, but the fight wasn’t over yet.

Both men threw trash at each other for a few moments. Eventually, the pedestrian picked up his backpack and slung it over his shoulder.

Luis was later arrested and charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon