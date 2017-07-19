Small plane makes emergency landing on Sunrise Highway

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A small plane landed on a Long Island highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the FAA.

The Cessna C206 made a “precautionary landing” about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway/Route 27 near Exit 57 in Suffolk County, the FAA said. The pilot was the only person on board.

The plane took off from Brookhaven Airport in Shirley and heading to Eagles Nest Airport in West Creek, N.J., the agency said. It is registered to a private address in Northport, Long Island, according to the FAA’s online registry.

There was no immediate information about what happened to prompt the landing.

It happened hours after a helicopter, in an unrelated incident, made a water landing not far away in the waters off Long Island’s Gilgo Beach.