Sen. John McCain of Arizona diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain of Arizona was diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed.

“The news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family,” Meghan McCain tweeted. “My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister, and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next.”

McCain previously battled cancer. He had surgery on July 14 to remove a clot. The doctors described the surgery as a “minimally invasive” procedure that removed the nearly 2-inch clot.

Meghan McCain said her father is the one who is handling the news best – he’s “confident and calm.”

“He is the toughest person I know,” McCain said about her father. “The cruelest enemy could not break him.”