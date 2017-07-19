PIX11 anchors stuff their face with ‘Waitress’ pies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Betsy Wolfe, star of the critically acclaimed Broadway play "Waitress," stopped by PIX11 Morning News to give us a sneak peek of the musical.

Pie consultant Stacy Donnelly is behind the sweet treats featured on "Waitress." She stopped by PIX11 Morning News with some treats for PIX11's Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen.

Throughout the summer, you can catch performances from some of Broadway's hottest shows for free. Its all part of "Broadway in Bryant Park." One of the shows participating is "Waitress" -- the story of a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

For ticket information to see "Waitress" on Broadway visit: http://waitressthemusical.com/