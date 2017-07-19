NYC councilman arrested during protest at Mitch McConnell’s office to fight Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON, DC — City Councilman Corey Johnson – who suffers from HIV and called himself a pre-existing condition – was among a group of protestors arrested at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday during a protest of the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare.

Senate Republicans have started a push for an Obamacare repeal after realizing they don’t have the votes needed to repeal and replace the health care plan. A repeal of Obamacare would leave 32 million more people uninsured over the next decade.

“We’re here getting arrested inside the Capitol because we want to stand up for people who ned health insurance – people with cancer, people with HIV and AIDS, people with asthma, pregnant women,” Johnson said. “We are here in support of them. This is uncomfortable, but it’s nothing compared to what it’s like to not have health insurance.”

Johnson (D-Manhattan) and others with preexisting medical conditions were zip-tied after occupying the offices of Republican Senators.

Protestors were led through the streets by police.

“Kill the bill,” they shouted as they were taken to a United States Capitol Police bus.

The Republicans are still driving hard to repeal the ACA and strip health care from tens of millions of Americans. We must not allow it. pic.twitter.com/AdMU03xsJK — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) July 19, 2017