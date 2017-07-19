Storm, a golden retriever that saved a drowning baby deer on Long Island, is one of New York's Very Own heroes, so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to invite him and his humans on the PIX11 Morning News to learn more about this brave pup -- and surprise him with goodies from PetSmart and Barkbox.
Meet Storm, the dog that saved a drowning baby deer on Long Island
