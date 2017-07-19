TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

Bronx man with gunshot wounds escapes moving U-Haul truck on I-95

Posted 4:50 AM, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:54AM, July 19, 2017

MAMARONECK, N.Y.  — Police in suburban New York City have opened an investigation after a Bronx man who escaped from a moving car on Interstate 95 was found with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the man rolled out of a car that was traveling on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck before being struck by a passing car around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the man identified as 34-year-old Mouhamed Cisse from the Bronx had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

New York State Police are searching for a U-Haul van with an Arizona license plate. Police have not disclosed how the U-Haul is involved.