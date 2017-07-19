Man gets 22 years for assaulting cop, 3 others with a hammer

NEW YORK — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for using a hammer to attack a New York City police officer and three other victims in 2015.

Prosecutors say David Baril was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer and assault. Information on his lawyer was not immediately available.

The hammer-wielding Baril is accused of randomly striking three strangers in the head at three separate locations in Manhattan over a span of several hours on a single day in May.

Two days later, Baril, who has a history of paranoia and schizophrenia, struck Officer Lauren O’Rourke with a hammer after police trailed him to the intersection of 37th Street and 8th Avenue. A second officer, Geraldo Casaigne, shot Baril twice, critically injuring him.

The hammer was recovered.

Baril’s Instagram account is filled with bizarre images and drawings, including one of a hammer with blood dripping off of it.