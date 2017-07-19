How to help NYC kids start school year with new backpacks, supplies

NEW YORK — Nothing helps pump up a child’s enthusiasm and spirit for a new school year better than a new backpack.

This year, PIX11 is partnering with the YMCA and Kmart to give hundreds of children new backpacks and school supplies. It’s the second time the YMCA asked PIX11 News to help in their hugely successful Build a Backpack drive.

“A new backpack makes them feel like they are ready to learn. Four-hundred kids this year here at P.S. 145 are so excited. It’s thanks to Kmart and PIX11 News,” said Julie Gallanty, senior executive director of the YMCA Westside.

“Every little thing we can do for one child and one family, it fills our hearts and makes us happy at Kmart. We love these kids,” said Tricia Perrotti, Kmart’s director of brand management.

You can help fill those backpacks with supplies by clicking here.