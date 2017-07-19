Daughter of slain NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia: ‘My mom is more than just a uniform’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — An NYPD officer was assassinated in the middle of the night just after the Fourth of July festivities were ending simply for being a devoted police officer – but she was so much more.

First and foremost, Detective Miosotis Familia was a single mother to three children, who so bravely spoke at their mother’s funeral.

Miosotis’ eldest daughter, 20-year-old Genesis, is now sharing more about who her mother was, the person behind the uniform.

“There needs to be more humanization of law enforcement because they’re more than just a uniform,” Genesis Villela told PIX11 News. “My mom is more than just a uniform. She was my mom and a police officer.”

Familia was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD, shot and killed at 12:30 a.m. on July 5 while she sat inside her mobile command unit in the Bronx. Before every shift, she’d read Psalms 35 and 91.

Villela said faith was “incredibly important” to her mom.

“My mom is an incredibly religious woman,” she said. “I’m going to talk about my mom in the present tense, because I don’t want to talk about her in the past tense.”

Villela, along with her 12-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter Vega, remember their mom as a woman with a huge smile who while strict and tough as a mother can be, had a whole other side to her out of uniform.

“She was just incredible funny,” Villela said. “She would do the best impressions of other people, especially when we’re really sad or if I would cry or something.”

There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for Familia’s children, including from Frank Siller and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which has raised more than $300,000 for the children’s futures.

“We set up a trust for Genesis and her beautiful brother and sister to make sure that they have the quality of life that Miosotis would have wanted, that their mother wanted for her children,” Siller said.

Villela said she hopes out of all this tragedy comes a deeper appreciation for those on the front lines.

“There needs to be more appreciation for police officers because my mom always used to tell me that being a cop, being a police officer was a thankless job,” she said. “Just like all the other people that wear a uniform in law enforcement, not just the NYPD, they are people first.”