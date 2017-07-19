Cops hunt for man accused in several sexual assaults in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn –– Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a string of sex assaults.

Authorities say the man followed four different women into their apartment buildings and attempted to sexually assault them between just before midnight last Wednesday and 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect first followed a 22-year-old woman and attacked her in the hallway of her apartment. The victim placed his hand over her mouth and pressed her against the hallway wall. He touched her genitals and told her he wanted sex, but she screamed and fought off the attacker.

According to police, the suspect attacked a 29-year-old woman around 1 a.m. after pushing her inside of her apartment. The woman fought back and the suspect fled.

Police say two other victims fought back before the suspect fled in two other similar attacks that occurred later that morning.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, slim, wearing a black t-shirt with white text across the chest, light colored jeans, sneakers, short hair, and clean shaven.

The NYPD Special Victims Unit is currently investigating both incidents to determine if they are related and an extensive search for video and potential witnesses is underway.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.