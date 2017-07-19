4 hurt after crash involving DOT truck, car and taxi

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan –– Police said four people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Department of Transportation truck Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. on 34h Street and Third Avenue.

A Department of Transportation truck struck a Honda Civic, which then hit a taxi cab nearby, according to police.

The NYPD said the victim in the Honda Civic was initially in cardiac arrest following the crash, but the person was revived.

The victim and three others were taken to hospitals nearby. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.