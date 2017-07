CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A person is in serious condition after being stabbed Wednesday afternoon, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The person was stabbed near Grand Avenue and Clifton Place around 3:15 p.m.

No identifying information was immediately available and it was not clear what led to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

