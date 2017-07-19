Boy, 8, seriously hurt in crash with pickup truck in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a pickup truck in Staten Island, police said.

The child, whose name was not released, ran out from in between two parked cars and into the street on South Avenue between Richmond Terrace and Arlington Place, police said.

A Dodge pickup truck traveling north on South Avenue hit the boy shortly before noon, police said. The truck driver stayed at the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital with head trauma and is listed in serious condition, police said.